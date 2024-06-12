Jury deliberating fate of former officer accused of killing 16-year-old Gwinnett County girl

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A jury is currently deliberating the fate of former Doraville police officer Miles Bryant, who is accused of kidnapping and killing 16-year-old Susana Morales.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan was at the Gwinnett County Courthouse Wednesday, where the defense argued that Morales may have actually died of a drug overdose.

Prosecutors said that theory is nonsense.

Prosecutor Brandon Delfunt told the jury that Bryant, who was a police officer at the time, betrayed his badge and oath on July 26, 2022.

Delfunt said that Bryant kidnapped Morales, attempted to rape her, and later dumped her lifeless, naked body in the woods off Highway 316.

“He took her, he threw her phone out of the car, and ultimately drove her all the way to Dacula where he killed her and dropped the body,” Delfunt said.

The prosecution labeled Bryant as a “monster” and “sexual deviant,” claiming he repeatedly lied to investigators about Morales’ disappearance and murder.

Delfunt pointed out that Bryant falsely claimed his handgun was stolen, yet it was found near Morales’ skeletal remains seven months after she vanished.

“The defendant hoped this would never come to light,” Delfunt said.

“The reality is it has come to light and he faces justice now.”

Bryant’s defense attorney, Tracy Drake, argued that there is no evidence that Bryant killed Morales.

“Is there any evidence of malice and murder and intent to kill? Is there any evidence of kidnapping or rape? There is not,” Drake said.

If convicted on the charges, Bryant could face life in prison without parole.

