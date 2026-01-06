ICE puts hold on Gwinnett man after celebratory gunshots arrest on New Year’s Eve

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Ringing in the new year with gunfire could cost a man his place in the U.S. after his arrest.

“Gwinnett County Police is not going to tolerate celebratory gunfire,” Corporal Ryan Winderweedle told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

A second man also was caught firing his gun, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 5:00 p.m.

Marvin Echeverria, 21 years old, learned that the hard way after police said he fired his handgun at his home near Tucker to ring in the new year.

Officers said when someone confronted him on Preston Lake Drive about the roughly 20 gunshots, he pointed the gun at them.

“Those bullets have to come back down at some point,” Winderweedle said. “And sometimes there has been cases where those bullets have hit people as they’ve come back down to the ground.”

Now, he sits in jail on five felony charges, including aggravated assault. A judge denied bond and called him a danger to the community.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement also got involved, placing a hold on Echeverria after his arrest for possible deportation.

