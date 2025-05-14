Gwinnett woman accused of beating vape shop manager after claiming he groped her

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police say a 20-year-old woman who accused a vape shop manager of sexual battery is now facing charges herself after allegedly attacking him with two other women the following day.

According to police, Zanaya Loyal reported that Smoke City manager Atique Rahman groped her on April 14 at the Stone Mountain Highway store. Loyal, who works nearby, told officers Rahman made inappropriate comments, followed her to the door, unzipped her sweatshirt, and grabbed her chest. She said the incident ended when her phone rang, startling him.

Roughly 10 minutes after Loyal gave her statement to officers at the South Precinct the next day, police were called back to the same store. Rahman, 53, was found with a large head injury, vomiting and disoriented.

Witnesses told police a group of women had pulled up in a black Infiniti SUV and began punching and kicking Rahman, even after he lost consciousness on the sidewalk.

Investigators say surveillance video confirmed the attackers included Loyal and two other women. Police also say the video also captured Rahman groping Loyal during the earlier encounter.

When asked about the incident on Wednesday, a man identifying himself as Atique Rahman said, “I’m not okay at this time.”

Last week, Gwinnett County police charged Rahman with misdemeanor sexual battery. He said he didn’t know about the warrant or the nature of the allegation.

“I am Atique,” he said, “but I can’t say anything else, brother.”

Loyal and two relatives are facing aggravated assault and battery charges. As of Wednesday, they had not been arrested.

