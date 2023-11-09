Gwinnett teacher accused of beating 2-year-old to death granted $15,000 bond

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A judge has granted bond for a Gwinnett County teacher accused of beating a 2-year-old to death three years ago.

Warner Robins Police and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Kianna Davis in connection to the death of 2-year-old Karter Ambrose in November 2020. Davis and her fellow suspect, Kiyon Benton, face multiple charges, including malice murder.

On Thursday, Davis appeared in court for a bond hearing and Houston County jail records show that the judge granted Davis a $15,000 bond.

An arrest photo from the sheriff’s office and police showed Davis wearing a Seckinger High School sweatshirt at the time of her arrest.

Channel 2 Action News confirmed with Gwinnett County Public Schools that Davis is a teacher employed by the district. She taught at Peachtree Ridge High School from Jan. 2021 until 2022. She moved to Seckinger High School in July 2022.

The school’s principal sent a letter to parents about the teacher’s arrest, saying that Davis hadn’t been at the school in weeks and that the district is investigating.

Police said Davis and Benton beat Ambrose to death with an object so badly that they lacerated his liver. Channel 2 Action News is still working to learn Davis’ connection to Ambrose.

Officers have been collecting evidence for the case for three years, during which time Davis was actively teaching in classrooms.

On Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, the Houston County District Attorney told Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes that it took so long for a grand jury to indict Davis because investigators only recently got an autopsy report back from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Fernandes is working to find out if Gwinnett Schools knew about this investigation when they hired Kianna Davis.

