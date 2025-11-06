Gwinnett Stripers launches ‘Hooked on Books’ reading program for elementary schools

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett Stripers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, launched Hooked on Books, the team’s first free reading program for elementary-aged students in Gwinnett County.

Registration for schools opened this week.

Students who participate in the program and read four books will receive two free tickets to a designated 2026 Gwinnett Stripers game. Teachers and staff at participating schools are also eligible for free tickets.

Schools can choose to participate in Hooked on Books through a campus assembly or virtual participation.

For schools within a 15-mile radius of Coolray Field, the Gwinnett Stripers’ mascot, Chopper the Groundhog, will host a 30-minute “pep-rally” style assembly to excite students about reading.

For schools opting for virtual participation, the Stripers will provide a Hooked on Books hype video and instructions on how to participate. Materials to track student progress will be provided to schools in advance of their chosen assembly date, which can be scheduled between Jan. 12 and March 16.

The deadline for students to complete the reading program is April 1, allowing ample time for students to engage with the program and earn their rewards.

Visit the team’s website for more information about the reading program.

