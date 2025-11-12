Gwinnett school leaders reveal what parents want as superintendent search ramps up

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Public Schools is sharing results from months of community engagement as the district shapes its search for a new superintendent.

The Board of Education hired Alma Advisory Group in May after firing Dr. Calvin Watts in January. The board voted 3-2 to end his contract more than a year early.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned Alma collected thousands of responses through surveys and focus groups between August and October across every part of Gwinnett County.

“People really do love their schools and they are thinking about the next stage of innovation and improvement that they want to see,” said Monica Santana Rosen, CEO of Alma Advisory Group.

The board is meeting with the public on Wednesday night at GCPS headquarters to review findings and discuss the proposed leadership profile.

The feedback shows pride in the district, according to Rosen, but contains urgent questions about support for multilingual learners and low-income families.

“A sentiment that’s out there is that some communities may have access to more resources than others,” said Rosen.

The board faces immediate decisions in the meantime. Mary Kay Murphy Middle School opens in August 2026 in Dacula, and redistricting discussions are underway.

“We will have to make decisions in advance of a new superintendent coming on board to prepare for students to attend that new middle school,” said Board Chair Dr. Adrienne Simmons.

The job posting is expected to be posted within the next two weeks. The board hopes to interview candidates as early as January and announce the new superintendent in early April. The new superintendent is expected to start by July 1.

“We want our next leader to elevate and maintain that high level of achievement and excellence,” said Dr. Simmons.

