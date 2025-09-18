Georgia’s largest school district opens up search for new superintendent

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County School District is actively seeking a new superintendent, aiming to finalize the appointment by April 2026.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The district is currently in the community input phase, gathering feedback from parents and students to inform the selection process.

“We have absolutely heard a range of perspectives,” said Monica Santana Rosen, CEO of Alma Advisory Group, the firm leading the nationwide search.

The search for a new superintendent comes eight months after the Gwinnett County School Board voted 3-2 to dismiss former Superintendent Calvin Watts. The dismissal cost taxpayers an estimated $750,000, yet the specific reasons for his firing have not been disclosed.

RELATED STORIES:

Board member Dr. Tarece Johnson-Morgan emphasized the need for a leader who can address unmet needs and close existing gaps.

“We also want to make sure that we have someone who can courageously address the needs that have not been addressed and close those gaps,” she stated.

Edward Paul, President of the NAACP Gwinnett Branch, expressed concern over the lack of clarity surrounding Watts’ dismissal.

“The public wasn’t given any answers. Everybody, even to this day, still doesn’t have any clarity on why they did what they did,” he said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The Alma Advisory Group has reported that over 1,400 community surveys have been completed, reflecting the community’s input on the qualities they desire in the next superintendent.

Rosen highlighted the importance of these perspectives, stating, “Their voices, their perspectives, their lived experiences should be driving the process.”

The district has planned two more community meetings to gather further input from the public, and there is an ongoing survey that the search group considers a significant part of the decision-making process.

©2025 Cox Media Group