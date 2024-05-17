Gwinnett road closed to public after illegal dumping becomes issue

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Some Gwinnett County neighbors say a solution to an illegal dumping problem along a road just created a new traffic problem.

Channel Two Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was at the now-closed Paxton Lane in Lilburn for Channel 2 Action News At 5:00 p.m.

Previously, it was a road people used to cut through a lot of the traffic in the area, but it was also a magnet for illegal dumping.

“The good thing about that, no more trash,” Zach Doppel told Johnson on Friday. “It is very inconvenient now.”

That’s because the property owners who own the private road didn’t just close the road to illegal dumpers, they closed it off to everyone.

“I think it’s dangerous because you have a lot of people driving through there, and then you have people here leaving their trucks and they leave them here all night all weekend,” Neighbor Joe Mitchell said.

Now, fencing blocks the popular cut-through on Highway 78.

In 2020, the Evermore Community Improvement District aimed to widen the road to connect it with the nearby McDaniel Bridge road to help with traffic.

A county spokesperson says inspectors were out on Thursday and found no code violations. The immediate plans for Paxton Lane are unknown.

Some are still holding out hope this private road can become public.

Property records show this road is owned by an investment company in Atlanta. Johnson tried contacting them but the listed phone number no longer works.

