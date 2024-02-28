Gwinnett police working to identify alleged jewelry store burglar

BUFORD, Ga. — Gwinnett police officers are asking the public for help identifying a man accused of burglarizing a jewelry store.

The burglary happened on Feb. 19 at a store in Buford.

Police have shared photos of the suspect and are now asking for help finding out who he is.

Officers said he is accused of burglarizing Tara Fine Jewelry’s Buford Highway location.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Firefighters work to put out massive fire at old plant in West Georgia

©2023 Cox Media Group