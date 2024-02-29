Gwinnett police to host hiring event in Lawrenceville, offers relocation and hiring bonus

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department announced a new local hiring event coming near the end of March.

The event, which will be held on March 23 at the Gwinnett County Police Training Center in Lawrenceville, will offer a $5,100 hiring incentive and $2,000 for relocation incentive to move to Gwinnett County.

“Those applying for the police officer positions are asked to register and schedule an appointment for this event in advance,” police said, as well as “bring all documents requested by the investigator at the time of appointment.”

Applicants are encouraged to come to the event at 8 a.m. if they don’t have an appointment. Police said the process can sometimes take a few hours so applicants should plan for it accordingly.

Gwinnett police said the hiring event will have multiple phases, including orientation, physical agility tests, oral interviews, psychological exams and initial background checks.

After Phase I, conditional job offers will be given to qualifying candidates, with a Phase II of the hiring process expected to take place at a later time, according to police.

The department said the application process averages about 90 days.

Listing incentives, Gwinnett police said the department “offers all officers a 4% annual raise and a 5% shift differential for Night Watch uniform patrol officers. Educational incentives of 3% for a 2-year college degree and a 6% incentive for a 4-year college degree are awarded to those who qualify.”

In order to qualify to be a police officer, applicants must have a high school diploma or G.E.D., be an American citizen, have a valid driver’s license from their state of residence, be 21 years old upon graduating from the police academy and be eligible for Georgia P.O.S.T. certification.

P.O.S.T. is the Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council, which “provides the citizens of Georgia with qualified, professionally trained, ethical, and competent peace officers and criminal justice professionals.”

While applying to become a police officer, background investigators will conduct comprehensive background investigations into each applicant’s criminal history, driving history and credit reporting, according to police.

Anyone looking for more information can find it online, while anyone with questions can call Investigator Valle at 770-513-5513 or email the department recruiter.

