Gwinnett K9 Jekel is hanging up his leash after 5 years on the force

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One of Gwinnett County’s K9s is bidding his final farewell to the department.

K9 Jekel began working with the Gwinnett County Police Department in September 2018.

He formed a bond with his handler, Cpl. Jason Woodard, on and off duty.

During his five years of service, he caught 51 suspects, recovered 45 pieces of evidence and sniffed out a lot of drugs.

His accomplishments include recovering:

2018: 5,000+ grams of methamphetamine

2021: 500 grams of cocaine

2022: Five kilos of methamphetamine

2022: 228 grams of fentanyl and 787 grams of methamphetamine

Last year, Woodard noticed Jekel was struggling with one of his back legs. After a recent surgery, doctors suggested the K9 head into retirement.

The department said the K9 will live and play for the remainder of his life, with his best friend, Woodard.

“We wish him a restful retirement,” the department said.

