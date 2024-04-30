Gwinnett County Schools cracks down on vape usage among students

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County school leaders are catching more students vaping at school.

Now, they’re stepping up efforts to stop it.

District leaders say it will take the community to keep vape pens off campuses.

At Meadow Creek High School, students say teens aren’t just using them in bathrooms, they are using them in class as well.

“I know teachers are tired of it, seeing students not paying attention,” Meadowcreek Principal Kevin Wood said.

There was a 67% increase in Gwinnett student tribunals for vaping last month compared to last year.

In total, more than 1,500 students in the district faced discipline last year for vapes.

At Berkmar High School, a student survived an overdose on campus from a drug-laced vape pen last year.

Wood says he and other school leaders get parents involved when a student is caught with a vape pen, putting students in a drug and alcohol awareness program that their parents also complete.

Wood says parents don’t always know the dangers so the school created a Meadowcreek drug and alcohol awareness class.

Students hope a renewed focus on vaping will lead to less of it around them.

“It really does affect the school environment,” student Ashley Calix said.

Community groups are getting involved outside of campuses to make it harder for teens to get vape pens from stores.

