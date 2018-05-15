  • Gwinnett County pools: When and where you can swim this summer

    By: Amanda C. Coyne, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - All year-round pools will be closed for maintenance May 18 through May 25, reopening May 26. Those facilities are: Bethesda Park Aquatic Center, Bogan Park Auqatic Center, Collins Hill Park Aquatic Center, Mountain Park Aquatic Center and West Gwinnett Aquatic Center.

    All seasonal pools open at noon on May 26 for the summer. Those pools are: Best Friend Park Pool, Dacula Park Pool, Lenora Park Pool, Rhodes Jordan Park Pool and the outdoor pools at Collins Hill Park Aquatic Center, Mountain Park Aquatic Center and West Gwinnett Aquatic Center.

    The full summer pool schedules are below: 

    • Best Friend Park Pool, 6224 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross
    Monday through Saturday: Noon to 6 p.m. 
    Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. 


    • Bethesda Park Aquatic Center, 225 Bethesda Church Rd., Lawrenceville
    Indoor instructional pool  
    Monday and Wednesday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., *8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    Tuesday and Thursday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., *8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 6 pm
    Sunday: 1 pm to 6 p.m.
     

    Indoor leisure play pool 
    Monday and Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., *8:20 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    Tuesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., *7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 
    Sunday: 1 pm to 6 p.m.
    *Lap swimming and exercise only


    • Bogan Park Aquatic Center, 2723 North Bogan Rd., Buford
    Lap pool 
    Monday and Wednesday: 6 a.m. to 8:50 a.m., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.*
    Tuesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., 7:10 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
    Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    Saturday: Noon to 6 p.m.
    Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
     

    *Lap swimming and exercise only

    Leisure pool 
    Monday through Friday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 
    Saturday: Noon to 6 p.m.
    Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.


    • Collins Hill Park Aquatic Center, 2200 Collins Hill Rd., Lawrenceville
    Indoor lap pool 
    Monday: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. lap swim, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. open swim
    Tuesday**: 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., lap swim 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. lap swim, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. open swim
    Thursday**: 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., lap swim 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    Friday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    Saturday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

    **Diving boards closed all day

    Outdoor leisure pool  
    Monday through Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.


    • Dacula Park Pool 205 Dacula Road, Dacula
    Monday through Saturday: Noon to 6 p.m. 
    Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. 


    • Lenora Park Pool, 4315 Lenora Church Rd., Snellville
    Monday through Saturday: Noon to 6 p.m.
    Sunday: 1 p.m. through 6 p.m.


    • Mountain Park Aquatic Center, 1063 Rockbridge Rd., Stone Mountain
    Indoor competition pool  
    Monday and Wednesday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (lap swim only), 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. 
    Tuesday and Thursday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.,* (lap swim only), 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. 
    Friday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (lap swim only), 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. 
    Saturday: Noon to 6 p.m. 
    Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

    Instructional pool 
    Monday through Friday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    Saturday: Noon to 6 p.m.**
    Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

     Leisure pool 
    Monday through Saturday: Noon to 6 p.m. 
    Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. 
    *Lap swimming & exercise only 


    • Rhodes Jordan Park Pool, 100 East Crogan St., Lawrenceville
    Leisure play pool 
    Monday through Saturday: Noon to 6 p.m. 
    Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. 


    • West Gwinnett Park Aquatic Center, 4488 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Berkeley Lake
    Lap Pool 
    Monday and Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.* 
    Tuesday and Thursday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.* 
    Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.*
    Saturday: Noon to 6 p.m. 
    Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. 
     

    Instructional Pool 
    Monday and Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.**
    Tuesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.**
    Friday and Saturday: Noon to 6 p.m.
    Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

    Leisure Pool 
    Monday through Saturday: Noon to 6 p.m.*** 
    Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. 


    *Lap Swim Only: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 8 a.m. to noon; Tuesday and Thursday 6 a.m. to noon; Monday through Thursday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. - limited lap lanes 

    **Therapy Swim Only: 11 a.m. – noon 

    *** Monday through Friday hours Aug. 7 through Sept. 4: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

