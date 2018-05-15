Gwinnett County pools: When and where you can swim this summer

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - All year-round pools will be closed for maintenance May 18 through May 25, reopening May 26. Those facilities are: Bethesda Park Aquatic Center, Bogan Park Auqatic Center, Collins Hill Park Aquatic Center, Mountain Park Aquatic Center and West Gwinnett Aquatic Center.
All seasonal pools open at noon on May 26 for the summer. Those pools are: Best Friend Park Pool, Dacula Park Pool, Lenora Park Pool, Rhodes Jordan Park Pool and the outdoor pools at Collins Hill Park Aquatic Center, Mountain Park Aquatic Center and West Gwinnett Aquatic Center.
The full summer pool schedules are below:
• Best Friend Park Pool, 6224 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross
Monday through Saturday: Noon to 6 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• Bethesda Park Aquatic Center, 225 Bethesda Church Rd., Lawrenceville
Indoor instructional pool
Monday and Wednesday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., *8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., *8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 6 pm
Sunday: 1 pm to 6 p.m.
Indoor leisure play pool
Monday and Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., *8:20 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., *7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday: 1 pm to 6 p.m.
*Lap swimming and exercise only
• Bogan Park Aquatic Center, 2723 North Bogan Rd., Buford
Lap pool
Monday and Wednesday: 6 a.m. to 8:50 a.m., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.*
Tuesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., 7:10 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: Noon to 6 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
*Lap swimming and exercise only
Leisure pool
Monday through Friday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: Noon to 6 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• Collins Hill Park Aquatic Center, 2200 Collins Hill Rd., Lawrenceville
Indoor lap pool
Monday: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. lap swim, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. open swim
Tuesday**: 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., lap swim 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. lap swim, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. open swim
Thursday**: 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., lap swim 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
**Diving boards closed all day
Outdoor leisure pool
Monday through Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• Dacula Park Pool 205 Dacula Road, Dacula
Monday through Saturday: Noon to 6 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• Lenora Park Pool, 4315 Lenora Church Rd., Snellville
Monday through Saturday: Noon to 6 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m. through 6 p.m.
• Mountain Park Aquatic Center, 1063 Rockbridge Rd., Stone Mountain
Indoor competition pool
Monday and Wednesday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (lap swim only), 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.,* (lap swim only), 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (lap swim only), 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: Noon to 6 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Instructional pool
Monday through Friday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: Noon to 6 p.m.**
Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Leisure pool
Monday through Saturday: Noon to 6 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
*Lap swimming & exercise only
• Rhodes Jordan Park Pool, 100 East Crogan St., Lawrenceville
Leisure play pool
Monday through Saturday: Noon to 6 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• West Gwinnett Park Aquatic Center, 4488 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Berkeley Lake
Lap Pool
Monday and Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.*
Tuesday and Thursday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.*
Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.*
Saturday: Noon to 6 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Instructional Pool
Monday and Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.**
Tuesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.**
Friday and Saturday: Noon to 6 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Leisure Pool
Monday through Saturday: Noon to 6 p.m.***
Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
*Lap Swim Only: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 8 a.m. to noon; Tuesday and Thursday 6 a.m. to noon; Monday through Thursday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. - limited lap lanes
**Therapy Swim Only: 11 a.m. – noon
*** Monday through Friday hours Aug. 7 through Sept. 4: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
This article was written by Amanda C. Coyne with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
