Gwinnett County police investigate deadly shooting of 19-year-old

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department says they’re investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead early on Thursday morning.

The investigation took police to the area of Shackleford Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard around 1 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and died of his injuries.

Police identified the victim as Xavier Tyler Stephens.

Now, homicide detectives are working to determine the circumstances of Stephens’ death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police detectives at 770-513-5300 or to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

