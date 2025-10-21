Gwinnett County police install prescription medication disposal boxes at its precincts

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police precincts have installed prescription medication collection receptacles to provide residents with a safe way to dispose of unwanted medications.

The NarcX® On-Site Collection Receptacles are now available in the lobby of Gwinnett Police Headquarters and every precinct, allowing residents to dispose of expired or unwanted pills, tablets, capsules, and liquids.

The boxes are accessible to the public Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., offering a convenient option for medication disposal.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This initiative aims to reduce the risk of prescription medication misuse and opioid addiction, as well as prevent medications from entering the water supply and causing environmental contamination.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group