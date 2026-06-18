Gwinnett County official recognized for anti-trafficking documentary series

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Marsy’s Law for Georgia, a victim’s rights advocacy group, recently honored Gwinnett County Chief External and Government Affairs Officer Deborah Tuff for her team’s anti-human trafficking documentary series, “Upfront Gwinnett: Trapped and Trafficked.”

The recognition comes as awareness efforts surrounding human trafficking increase with the FIFA World Cup coming to metro Atlanta this summer.

The four-part, award-winning series examines human trafficking in Gwinnett County through interviews with survivors, law enforcement officers, and community advocates.

Gwinnett’s documentary drive

In the documentary, Tuff interviews survivors and law enforcement officers to expose how vulnerable targets become victims, and how they recover once liberated.

The Upfront Gwinnett docuseries has two Emmys for its series “Fighting Fentanyl” and “The Hidden Homeless.” The new series, “Trapped and Trafficked,” will be Emmy-eligible in 2027. It has already won two Gold Awards of Excellence and a Silver Telly Award.

“I don’t do this for the accolades,” Tuff said. “I just wanted to expose the truth about human trafficking that often happens right before our eyes and help the survivors find peace once they have escaped their abusers.”

While Atlanta celebrates the World Cup with fans from around the world, law enforcement and frontline workers have increased efforts to heighten awareness and find signs of human trafficking.

Marsy’s Law is named after Marsalee Nicholas of California, who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983. Only one week after her death, Marsy’s mother and brother walked into a grocery store where the accused murderer confronted them. Dr. Nicholas formed Marsy’s Law For All in 2009 to ensure victims of crime have constitutional rights and protections in every state.

Gwinnett County Chief External and Government Affairs Officer Deborah Tuff and the county’s communications team celebrates their award with Marsy’s Law for Georgia representatives on June 9. (Provided by Marsy’s Law for Georgia)

Marsy’s Law representative Brad Alexander said the organization felt it was the perfect time to highlight Deborah Tuff and the Gwinnett County Communications Department.

“The public can never be too informed about the dangers of human trafficking,” Alexander said. “Now is definitely the time to say something if you see something.”

Atlanta’s trafficking problems

During June and July, law enforcement and frontline workers are increasing their efforts to heighten awareness and find signs of human trafficking. Because Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is the busiest in the United States, Atlanta is considered a potential hub for human trafficking.

The FBI designated Atlanta as a major hub for child sex trafficking in 2024, with the average age of victims between 14 and 15 years old. The most vulnerable populations for human trafficking are runaway and homeless youth.

In April for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, Marsy’s Law for Georgia recognized the Georgia Office of Victim Services Director Keir Chapple and Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett.

Past recipients of the Marsy’s Law Champion Award include U.S. Sen. John Lewis, U.S. Sen. Reverend Raphael Warnock, Rep. Lucy McBath, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady, former Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, and Georgia’s First Lady Marty Kemp. Additional recipients will be announced throughout the year.

Tips for suspected human trafficking can be submitted on the National Human Trafficking Resource Center website, by calling 888-373-7888, or by texting 233733.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

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