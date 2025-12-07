Gwinnett County officer honored by Piedmont Healthcare for saving child’s life with CPR

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County police officer was named Piedmont Eastside Medical Center’s First Friday Hero for December after saving a child’s life in Loganville.

On Aug. 17, Officer Ralph Mondesir was approached by a concerned citizen while in his patrol car, who told him that a young child had stopped breathing at the intersection of Loganville Highway and Hoke Okelly Mill Road.

Mondesir quickly responded to the scene, where he found 18-month-old Julian in distress and immediately began administering CPR.

“As healthcare professionals, we know how important CPR can be,” Dr. Christopher Greenland, Medical Director of Piedmont Eastside’s Emergency Department, said in a statement. “Without it, it only takes a few minutes for brain injury to occur from lack of oxygen.”

Greenland praised Mondesir’s quick actions and his ability to “apply his training quickly and calmly during a stressful time.”

Mondesir performed CPR on Julian for approximately seven minutes until Gwinnett County EMS arrived.

The child was then transported to the hospital, where he was later alert and conscious. Doctors confirmed that Julian had experienced a severe allergic reaction and credited Mondesir’s swift actions with saving the child’s life.

Piedmont Eastside held a ceremony on December 5, 2025, to honor Mondesir’s heroic actions. During the ceremony, Dr. Greenland presented Mondesir with a certificate recognizing his bravery.

The First Friday Hero program was established by Piedmont Eastside to recognize first responders and everyday heroes who go above and beyond the call of duty.

“Officer Mondesir embodies the spirit of the First Friday Hero program, and we are excited to honor his extraordinary actions,” Piedmont Eastside CEO Larry Ebert said.

