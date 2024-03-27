Gwinnett County moving forward with selling tennis center used for 1996 Olympics

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The site where the tennis competition was held for the 1996 Olympic Games is being sold.

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners moved forward during their Tuesday night meeting with selling the property for $5.6 million.

The county obtained the property in 2016 and viewed it as an opportunity to revitalize the underused site.

Fuqua Acquisitions II, LLC is set to purchase the site and plan to build wholesale retail, four restaurants and multi-family residences, including 50 affordable housing units.

“I am pleased that we have chosen a proven and well-respected partner to bring a quality development that will create economic opportunities while securing much needed affordable housing in this area of our county. I believe our patience and investment will pay off and will spur other redevelopment activity in the area,” said Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson.

Commissioners estimate that the development will bring 520 permanent jobs and approximately 400 construction over the two years it will take to complete the redevelopment.

Fuqua and other development partners plan on investing an estimated $158.8 million into the site.

The tennis stadium itself was demolished in 2017.

