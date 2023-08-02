Gwinnett County elementary school celebrating its 100th year

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — More than 180,000 students in Gwinnett County returned for the first day of school. For Harmony Elementary School, it’s not just any new school year.

The school is celebrating its 100th year.

“This creates a community that is multi-generational,” Principal Jonathan Day told Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

Day’s staff is eager to get the historic year started at the school that has undergone plenty of charges since 1923. The original harmony campus burned down in a kitchen fire which led to the current building being built in the 1950s.

“It has been a fixture in Gwinnett County,” Day said.

This year, there are new LED lights on campus to go with decades of improvements.

“People come in and they think we’ve repainted when it’s just changes in the lights,” Day said.

The focus this year is building a legacy that last more than 100 more years.

