Gwinnett Co. police helicopter helps officers locate missing boy with autism

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police were able to locate a missing 10-year-old boy with autism thanks to their “eye in the sky.”

On April 29, officers were called to reports of a missing child.

Patrol units and K9 teams searched the area surrounding where he was last seen, and their police helicopter used a thermal camera to search from above.

After two hours of searching, the helicopter spotted the boy dancing around in a wooded area and led officers right to him.

