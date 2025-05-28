Gwinnett Co. police helicopter helps officers locate missing boy with autism

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police were able to locate a missing 10-year-old boy with autism thanks to their “eye in the sky.”
On April 29, officers were called to reports of a missing child.
Patrol units and K9 teams searched the area surrounding where he was last seen, and their police helicopter used a thermal camera to search from above.
After two hours of searching, the helicopter spotted the boy dancing around in a wooded area and led officers right to him.
