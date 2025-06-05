Gwinnett Co. approves $714K to keep mental health crisis teams on streets

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County commissioners unanimously approved more than $700,000 to continue funding the Behavioral Health Unit for another year, ensuring mental health crisis response teams will remain on the streets.

The funding supports seven fully staffed teams that pair Gwinnett County Police officers with licensed clinicians to respond to mental health emergencies across the county.

“These teams have been an invaluable resource for our employees who like our residents at times face their own unique challenges,” Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure said prior to the vote Tuesday.

The unit handled over 4,200 crisis-related calls for service in 2024, responding to situations ranging from suicide threats to barricaded individuals.

The teams resolve most mental health crises without arrests, instead connecting people with long-term services and support.

The agreement with View Point Health runs through June 2026.

