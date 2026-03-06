Gwinnett apartment destroyed, several others damaged

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly two dozen people were evacuated from their homes when a Gwinnett County apartment building caught fire on Wednesday night.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan was at the apartment complex on Windsor Woods Lane.

By the time firefighters arrived, one apartment was consumed by flames and the fire had started to spread to others.

NewsDrone 2 flew along the side of the building and saw how the intense flames melted siding and walls in the building’s breezeway.

"We were able to help three families for a total of 15 people," Suzanne Lawler with the American Red Cross. "They are there to provide hope and comfort on one of the worst days of your life."

Lawler says they have seen a spike of home fires across the state since the beginning of the year.

They visited the scene of more than 600 fires and assisted over 2,300 fire victims.

"It’s definitely a surge, and what we see in the winter months is a 20% bump in home fires because of heating and cooking issues," Lawler said.

The Red Cross says that seven people die in house fires every day. Most of those happen in homes without smoke alarms.

“If you need help getting a working smoke alarm for you and your family, the Red Cross will be able to help,” Lawler said.

