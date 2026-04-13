Gunfire in parking lot rattles families at Gwinnett movie theater: ‘There was a lot of children’

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Sunday afternoon at the movies turned into a crime scene near Stone Mountain. Police say someone fired shots in the parking lot of a Gwinnett County theater full of families.

Gwinnett County police say someone fired shots from a car in the parking lot of NCG Cinemas on Rockbridge Road around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

No one was hurt but police say several cars were broken into during the incident. No arrests have been made.

One mother, who asked not to be identified, said she and her children were near the end of their movie when an employee walked up to the screen.

“He said there had been a shooting,” she told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson. “Our theater was now an active crime scene.”

She said her neighbors’ children were standing in the lobby when the shooting started. Photos from the scene show shattered glass, broken car windows and a boarded-up window at the theater where a bullet went through.

“The movies that were shown at that time were children, family-based movies,” she said. “There was a lot of children, a lot of concerned adults.”

Witnesses described the break-in suspects as teenagers, but it’s unclear who fired the shots and why.

Gwinnett County police data shows 34 reports of car break-ins within a half-mile of the theater since the start of the year.

“We are just tired and frustrated with the constant criminal activity,” she said.

GCPD is asking anyone with information to come forward.

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