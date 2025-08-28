Gun thieves accused of 500 break-ins across metro Atlanta, police say

Police are tying more than 500 crimes across the metro to just four people.

Police say the crew went to Gwinnett County to commit most of them.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson reported one of the suspects is linked to a murder.

“There are at least 400 victims here in Gwinnett County and 500 including other jurisdictions,” said Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Juan Madiedo on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

This was an organized group who police say came from East Point to Gwinnett to steal from hundreds of people. When they broke into cars, police say they often went after guns in the glove box.

Police identified them as Kejuan Miliam, Travion Middleton, Lydericus Broomhead and Kordale Miliam.

“These guys have weapons and we know that some victims out here, they might see a crime in progress, someone breaking into their vehicle. We want to encourage them to please call 911 first,” Madiedo said.

The investigation into the crime spree lasted 14 months and involved tracking the suspects to an apartment complex in East Point. Gwinnett County police worked with the Atlanta Police SWAT team to make the arrests.

During the arrests, police seized high-capacity drum magazines and extended clips, indicating the suspects often committed crimes while armed.

One of the suspects, Kordale Miliam, is also linked to a murder case in Fulton County, adding to the severity of the charges against the group.

Police have indicated that the investigation may not be over, as more charges and possibly more suspects could be involved.

