Former Atlanta Hawks player continues tradition of coaching young deaf players

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Mike Glenn says as a kid, he always loved going to work with his dad.

“Dad was coach at Georgia School for the Deaf in the early 1950′s before I was born,” Glenn told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

It was there that Glenn decided to one day give back.

“I said I know deaf kids can play. I know they love the game, and I wanted to start a basketball camp for them,” Glenn said.

During his playing days in the NBA, 4 seasons with the Atlanta Hawks during the 1980′s, Glenn did just that.

This year marks the 44th annual Mike Glenn Basketball Camp for the Deaf, this week at Clairmont Presbyterian Church in Decatur.

Willie Brown was once one of Glenn’s students.

Now he’s an interpreter and coach.

“They can do it. Deafness can’t stop you. I tell them to show everyone how good you are,” Brown said.

The kids come from all over the metro.

14-year-old Lucas Wilson came all the way from Florida.

“I just want to be here to improve and prove people wrong about size. I want to show them I have skill,” Wilson said.

Glenn was known as “Stinger” during his playing days because of the way his shots would sting the net.

He says he learned lessons about basketball and life from the deaf players his dad coached.

“I learned everything from them. I wanted to have a camp that thanks them for what they gave me,” Glenn said.

The camp runs all week and will include a visit from two former players with the Harlem Globetrotters.

You can reach the Mike Glenn Foundation at Post Office Box 390313, Snellville, GA 30039.

His website, www.mikeglenn.com is under construction.

