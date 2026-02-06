First responders honored for saving life of 17-year-old during medical emergency

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Five members of the Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services were honored as First Friday Heroes for saving the life of a 17-year-old who went into cardiac arrest.

Piedmont Eastside Medical Center recognized the crew for their coordinated response during the September emergency in Snellville.

The medical center celebrated the crew’s efforts during a ceremony held on Dec. 4. The recognized responders include firefighter/EMT Ethan Banan, firefighter/paramedic Joshua Chupp, driver engineer/EMT Jacob Olds, firefighter/EMT Rusty Parker and firefighter Lt./paramedic Charlie Rolader.

Elias Roberts of Snellville stopped breathing and went into cardiac arrest on Sept. 4. Banan, Olds and Rolader from Engine 12 were the first emergency responders to arrive at the scene. They found the teenager’s mother performing CPR and immediately took over the resuscitation efforts.

The crew started advanced cardiac life support protocols and delivered two defibrillations. They continued performing lifesaving measures for about eight minutes before more help arrived. Chupp and Parker then assisted in loading Roberts onto a stretcher for transport to the hospital.

The Gwinnett County Police Department also helped at the scene. Roberts was stabilized at Piedmont Eastside before being taken to another hospital by helicopter.

Roberts survived and was discharged from the hospital after a two-week stay. He is currently a senior at South Gwinnett High School and is on track to graduate in May. Roberts and his family attended the December ceremony to thank the first responders in person.

Neha Verma, the Piedmont Eastside Emergency Department Assistant Medical Director and Associate Medical Director of Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Service, presented the crew with their certificates.

She noted the importance of quick intervention during cardiac events outside of a hospital setting.

“February is American Heart Month,” Verma said. “More than 350,000 people in the U.S., including 23,000 children, experience cardiac arrest outside of the hospital each year. We are lucky to have these brave first responders who can help patients when time is of the essence.”

Elias’s mother, Cherone Millbrooks, emphasized the importance of community members learning life-saving techniques. Millbrooks is a nurse and was able to provide initial care before the firefighters reached their home.

“My family and I are grateful to these responders for their quick and compassionate care,” Millbrooks said. “As a nurse, I am also thankful I was there to perform CPR. I believe it’s important for everyone to have basic life-support skills and I encourage community members to get CPR training.”

In honor of American Heart Month, Piedmont Eastside staff will teach hands-only CPR at Run the Reagan on Saturday, Feb. 21. Details regarding the training will be available at the Piedmont Eastside tent during the event.

