Fentanyl package sent to Gwinnett sheriff’s office by murder suspect’s brother, deputies say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office say they intercepted a suspicious package in December at the sheriff’s office.

What was inside the package? Two sheets of paper containing fentanyl.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials say on Dec. 27, 2023, the package made its way to the sheriff’s office and was received by inmate services. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tested and confirmed the substance on the paper to be fentanyl.

The package, officials say was intended for inmate Justice Lusk, whose charged with felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a firearm, and knife during the commission to commit certain felonies.

TRENDING STORIES:

The inmate’s brother, Jacob Lusk, sent the package containing the drug to his brother. Both men in total have been charged with a combined 10 warrants, nine of which are felonies.

“The possession, delivery, or introduction of drugs, weapons, alcohol, or other forms of contraband is prohibited at the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. We prioritize the prevention of illegal contraband from entering our facility through extensive screenings and inspections of all processed mail,” the department said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

18-year-old remains critical after stabbing at Cobb County high school

©2023 Cox Media Group