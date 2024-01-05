Family prays for justice as 1 of two gunmen remains on the run in killing of Gwinnett teen

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County family is holding on hope for justice for their son’s killer after police identified two teen murder suspects this week.

Police need help finding one of two teens accused of killing Brian Arnold-Causey, 19, at a Snellville park.

His family says they forgive their son’s killers but there need to be consequences.

“We raised him, and you took him away. And why?” mother Brandi Williams said.

The teen’s heartbroken mother and father told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that it’s frustrating for them knowing that a person accused of killing their son is on the run.

“You shouldn’t have much hatred in your heart. That you go every single day of your life. Knowing that you took my son,” Brandi Williams said.

This week police announced murder charges against two teens for the murder of Arnold-Causey in June.

Anwar Singleton, 18, is under arrest but police are looking for 19-year-old Prince James.

“Our youth are killing up each other,” father OJ Williams said.

The two are accused of shooting Arnold-Causey at Lenora Park in Snellville.

Two unidentified people brought him to a fire station still alive, but Arnold-Causey later died at a hospital.

“When you lose a child, it’s a pain I don’t wish on anyone,” OJ Williams said.

Arnold-Causey’s parents are thankful police continue to investigate their son’s murder.

Police haven’t released a motive, but the family believes an argument at the park may have escalated.

“Our son got caught in the middle of it. Just trying to get home,” Brandi Williams said.

They’re hoping witnesses can come forward and help police find the one suspect still out there.

“We still want justice for my brother at the end of the day, because he deserves it,” sister Brianna Williams said.

Anyone with information could be eligible for a reward. You can call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or the Gwinnett County Police Department.

