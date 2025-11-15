Electrical component system co. to open new $10 million facility in Suwanee

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Socomec, an electrical component and system manufacturer, will invest nearly $10 million in a new facility in Suwanee.

The new facility is expected to create 300 new jobs.

The investment by Socomec is set to bolster the local economy of Gwinnett County, with the new facility focusing on power switching, monitoring, conversion and energy storage.

Socomec, which launched its U.S. subsidiary in 2009, aims to support the North American market’s evolving needs with this expansion.

“We are excited to welcome Socomec to the No. 1 state for business,” Kemp said. “As Georgia continues to lead the way in attracting innovative manufacturers, we look forward to seeing the opportunities this project will bring to the people of Suwanee and the surrounding community.”

“Opening our new facility in Georgia marks a major milestone in Socomec’s growth in North America,” said Michele Putignano, president and CEO of Socomec North America.

“The opening of our new facility is a proud moment for Socomec and a testament to our commitment to people and progress,” said Robin Sodia, director of HR for Socomec North America.

Socomec’s new facility will be located at 2935 Shawnee Industrial Way near Suwanee, with hiring for production and operations roles expected to begin in early Q1 2026.

Gwinnett County officials have praised the investment, highlighting the county’s diverse industries and shared vision for long-term prosperity.

“Socomec’s investment reinforces our strategy to build a balanced, resilient economy,” said Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson of the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners.

Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber, noted that Socomec’s investment underscores why global manufacturers continue to choose metro Atlanta.

Assistant Director of Statewide Projects John Soper represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce team on this competitive project.

“Companies investing and growing the manufacturing ecosystem around electrical equipment and infrastructure represent an incredibly important strategic industry for our country,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson.

