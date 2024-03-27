Duluth will soon transition from bags to rolling carts for trash collection

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Duluth is upgrading its waste management system.

The city announced that beginning May 1, residents will no longer use designated trash bags for garbage collection and will instead use rolling carts.

Over 75 percent of residents have already received their new trash and recycling collection carts.

The remaining residents are expected to have their carts by April 1.

If you already have a Republic Services recycling cart, you will only be receiving a new trash cart.

But transitioning from bags to carts isn’t the only change.

Starting April 29, trash collection will shift from a 3-day-a-week schedule to a 5-day-a-week schedule.

Each resident will be sent a postcard during the week of April 15 that will give details on their designated pickup day.

The postcard will be sent to everyone, even if their day remains unchanged.

There will also be a color-coded map available at https://www.duluthga.net/trashservice.

