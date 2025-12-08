Duluth police warn residents about cryptocurrency scam

DULUTH, Ga. — The Duluth Police Department is warning residents to be careful online after someone lost nearly $1 million.

According to police, a Duluth resident was the victim of a “sophisticated online scam that began with a friendly message” but ended up costing them hundreds of thousands.

“The scammer gained trust over time, convincing the victim to invest large sums of money through cryptocurrency platforms,” Duluth police said.

To stay safe online, Duluth PD recommends:

Be cautious of people you meet online who quickly move conversations to private apps

Never send money, gift cards or invest through links online shared by someone you haven’t met in person

Verify identifies independently, like photos, ID cards or addresses (police recommended using tools like a reverse image search to check if a photo has been used in other scams)

File a report online if you think you’ve been scammed

