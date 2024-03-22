Double shooting in Gwinnett leaves man dead, another hospitalized, police say

GWINEN — Gwinnett police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead.

Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, Gwinnett officers responded to a double shooting at Pleasant Lake Village in Duluth. A caller said he had been shot by someone and had fired shots back.

Offices arrived on the scene, finding two men with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital and one of them died.

The man who died was identified as 29-year-old Faisal Nortley of Atlanta.

The other victim is unidentified and in critical, but stable condition.

Detectives are still working to determine who shot first.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

