Crews battle fire at auto shop in Duluth

DULUTH, Ga. — Firefighters responded to a business fire on Monday afternoon in Duluth.

The owner of Stefan International Car Service at 4216 Buford Highway NW called 911 just before 2 p.m. and reported that his business was on fire and everyone was in the process of evacuating.

When firefighters arrived minutes later, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the building.

Crews worked to combat the fire and searched inside for victims.

No one was injured in the fire.

The business owner told firefighters they were repairing a vehicle when the fire started.

The fire was ruled as accidental and began near a vehicle inside the business.

