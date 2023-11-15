Concrete company’s work truck catch on fire, officials investigating it as possible arson

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett fire officials are investigating an overnight fire on Tuesday suspected to have been the result of arson.

On Tuesday at 2:38 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire on the 500 block of Seaboard Industrial Drive and found multiple work vehicles of a concrete company burning behind a business.

After using multiple hoses, firefighters brought the fire under control at 3:08 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Although officials suspect arson, the exact cause of the fire is continuing to be investigated.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Fire Investigations Section at 678-518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. Georgia Arson Control, Inc. offers a reward of UP TO $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for arson.

