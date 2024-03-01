Cat with rabies attacks man in Gwinnett County, officials say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement officials and the Gwinnett County Health Department are warning residents to be careful and avoid animals showing unusual behavior after a cat tested positive for the rabies virus.

According to officials, a rabid cat bit someone on Monday near the 3600 block of Fence Road in Auburn, Ga.

Testing of the cat confirmed it was infected with the rabies virus, county officials said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Now, officials are urging pet owners to ensure their pets are up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

“According to the National Association of State Health Veterinarians, unvaccinated dogs and cats exposed to a rabid animal must be strictly quarantined for four months and vaccinated one month prior to being released,” Gwinnett officials said in their announcement.

Diseases like rabies are transmittable to humans and their pets by wild animal scratches or bites from critters like foxes or raccoons.

TRENDING STORIES:

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the rabies virus is almost always fatal in humans if left untreated, and functions by attacking the central nervous system.

Early symptoms of a rabies infection include fever, headaches and general weakness or discomfort.

“If you or your child have been bitten or scratched by any stray animals or suspected rabid animal, immediate preventive treatment is necessary,” the county said in a statement. “Please seek medical care immediately and inform the healthcare provider of the exposure. Then, contact the Gwinnett County Health Department at 770-339-4260 and ask for the on-call epidemiologist.”

To report an animal and have it picked up for rabies concerns, call the Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Bite Office at 770-339-3200 ext. 5576.

If it’s after normal business hours, non-emergency dispatch can be called at 770-513-5700.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Tree falls onto powerlines in Sandy Springs Georgia Power crews are currently working to fix the lines.

©2023 Cox Media Group