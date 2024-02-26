Buford man missing for several months, last seen at funeral service in December

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Have you seen this man?

Robert Emory Haygood, 59, was last seen by his family members in December 2023.

His daughter reported him missing on Monday, Feb. 19.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She told police that she last saw her father at a funeral service last year.

His phone number no longer accepts calls and no one responds at his last known address in Buford.

His daughter told police that her brother usually has contact with Haygood, but has also been unable to reach him since December.

He does not have access to a vehicle.

If you see him or have information about his whereabouts, please call Gwinnett Police Department at 770.513.5300 or call Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Drivers using Peach Pass say delays in tolls showing up are costing them extra money Several metro Atlanta drivers told Channel 2 Action News that it has taken a month of using their Peach Pass before any tolls show up.

©2023 Cox Media Group