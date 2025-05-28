Best friend among 3 charged in Gwinnett murder after victim shot 14 times

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Three men are facing murder charges in the April shooting death of 19-year-old Xavier Stephens near Duluth, including the victim’s supposed best friend who police say pulled the trigger.

Stevens Estime, 27, Malachi Stevenson, 26, and Hernandez Jean Charles, 27, will remain in jail after a Wednesday preliminary hearing in Gwinnett County, Channel 2’s Matt Johnson reports.

The deadly betrayal began over stolen money, according to testimony from a homicide detective.

Stephens had taken cash from Estime, leading to a fight where Estime and others attacked Stephens and took back the money, police said.

“[A friend] said Stevens Estime was his supposed best friend,” said Detective Rodrigo Araya with Gwinnett County Police.

When Stephens threatened to retaliate, the three suspects tracked him to an apartment on Shackleford Road in the early morning hours of April 3, police said.

Stephens’ relative watched from a balcony as one person stood over him in the street.

A vehicle then pulled up, blocking the view, before driving away at high speed.

Stephens was shot 14 times and died, according to police.

A witness on the phone with Stephens during the attack heard him pleading, “Steve, stop, stop. Stop shooting me,” according to court testimony.

Police said they cracked the case using cell phone data that placed all three suspects at the murder scene and a TikTok video showing Estime with the murder weapon inside the suspect vehicle.

“This rifle was also viewed on a TikTok video we have seen prior during the middle of our investigation,” Araya testified.

Ballistics testing linked the weapon to shell casings recovered at the crime scene.

After the slaying, all three suspects allegedly celebrated at a house in DeKalb County, with witness testimony describing them “partying, drinking, saying ‘we got that boy.’”

All three suspects face charges including felony murder and aggravated assault.

