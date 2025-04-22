Baaaaad goat on the run in Gwinnett County

DULUTH, Ga. — Duluth police are searching for a fugitive who’s on the run yet again, and he’s goat to be caught.

They say they received several calls about a goat trotting down Peachtree Industrial Blvd. earlier on Tuesday.

Officers tried to corral the hoofed escapee along Albion Farm Road, but it hopped a few fences and darted off into some backyards.

Police say it’s the same goat that was spotted in Suwanee recently.

Animal Control and police are hoping to shout, “Goatcha!” soon, so give them a call if you see the goat.

