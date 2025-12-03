Atlanta Regional Commission opens new job center in Gwinnett County

DULUTH, Ga. — The Atlanta Regional Commission opened a new Gwinnett County Career Resource Center in Duluth, Georgia, to better serve job seekers across the county.

Located at 3805 Crestwood Pkwy, near the I-85-Pleasant Hill intersection, the new facility offers an upgraded workshop space and additional areas for partner-led workshops, employer events, and community training sessions.

“The relocation of our career resource center shows our dedication to meeting job seekers where they are and helping them succeed in the long run,” Workforce Solutions Managing Director Brett Lacy said in a statement.

The center provides a range of free services for job seekers, including career assessment testing, job-readiness training, job-search assistance, and connections to approved career-training programs.

Additionally, the center supports businesses by offering training and skills development for new and existing employees, assistance with employee recruitment, and data tools that provide insights into labor market trends.

ARC manages Worksource Atlanta Regional, which maintains career resource centers serving Gwinnett, Cherokee, Clayton, Douglas, Fayette, Henry, and Rockdale counties.

To celebrate the relocation, ARC and local partners will host a ribbon-cutting event on Dec. 3 at 1:30 p.m., at the new location in Duluth. Community leaders, partners, and media are invited to tour the new space and learn more about available services.

The new Gwinnett County Career Resource Center is expected to boost the regional workforce by providing residents with the tools and support needed to explore meaningful career paths and connect with real opportunities.

