82-year-old man reported missing, endangered

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A 82-year-old man was reported missing from his home on Christmas morning.

The Gwinnett County Police Dept. said Otis Wright, 82, was last seen in his residence in the 1400 block of Silver Charm Lane SW in Lawrenceville at around 9 a.m.

He is described as having gray hair, a clean-shaven face, about 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighing about 145 pounds.

Wright was wearing a white short-sleeve T-shirt, blue plaid pajama pants, red Gap hooded sweatshirt and white or beige tennis shoes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group