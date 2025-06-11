4 trees fall on same house in Gwinnett County during metro Atlanta storms

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Storm clean up in the metro Atlanta area continues with some trees still on top of houses across the area.

That includes one house in Gwinnett County, where four trees fell on the same house.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was near Lawrenceville where the trees came down, and thankfully, the family that lived in the home was able to escape.

On Ashley Laine Walk, a flooded creek behind the home helped the four trees fall on the house this past weekend during the storms that swept through.

The storms left a trail of destruction across Gwinnett County, and tree and roofing companies have been busy keeping up with the damage.

“It was just a catastrophic scene at a lot of these places,” Lunden Bailey, of Bailey Roofing Restoration, told Channel 2 Action News.

Bailey said his teams were slammed, helping multiple families impacted by the storm.

The damage spread throughout the Lawrenceville area.

On Hunters Creek Court, neighbors saw the storm’s power up close.

“We looked at the backyard and tree down on this side and tree down on the right side that went into a neighbor’s roof,” Cristen Safrit said.

This week’s forecast includes more severe weather, so Bailey said it’s good to have someone take a look at the trees closest to your home.

“If a severe storm comes in, there’s no way of telling if it’s deeply rooted or not,” Bailey said. “That can possibly cause harm to your house.”

At the home on Ashley Laine Walk, there’s still clean up left to do, once crews can go inside and really assess and restore the damage on the inside.

