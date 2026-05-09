4 arrested for running unapproved care homes in Gwinnett

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — More than a dozen vulnerable adults are looking for new homes after police shut down personal care homes and arrested the people behind it.

Four people are facing charges for operating the home without a license.

Police served search warrants at the homes on Pond Edge Road in Gwinnett County and found expired food inside.

According to police, the people running the home were told to stop operating without a license but what happened after that helped lead to their arrests.

“They found some expired medications, some expired foods, some expired drinks,” Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

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Inside the homes, police found adults living in conditions that the state never approved.

Gwinnett police say one woman with dementia was taken from one of the homes.

“They located 14 individual residences in addition to the four suspects that were living, staying there and were paying to stay there," Winderweedle said.

Investigators from the behavioral health unit, adult protective services and the Department of Community Health moved in together on April 30.

The state issued cease and desist letters that same day ordering the four suspects to stop housing anyone.

Police say that was supposed to be the end of it.

“One of those four suspects had started trying to reach out to those residences as that were previously there trying to get them to come back into the home,” Winderweedle said.

Investigators say that phone call helped detectives secure eight warrants.

All four people are charged with two counts of operating an unlicensed personal care home - misdemeanors.

One of the women charged told Johnson she disagreed with how police handled the case, but declined to do an interview on camera.

Police say families trusting someone else with a loved one need to ask questions first.

“If you’ve got an elderly adult, a loved one, that you need a place in some care, make sure they have the proper licensing,” Winderweedle said.

The four people have been released on bond while they work to clear their names in court.

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