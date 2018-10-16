GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the death of a Lawrenceville man whose body was found by children lying near a walking trail.
Willian Tunchez, 21, was found shot and killed near a Gwinnett County walking trail Oct. 8, the day after his father reported him missing.
Investigators said they connected his death to three armed robberies in the Suwanee area in the days before.
Franchea Torres, 17, Nicholas Evan, 17, and Khalil Miller, 18, were spotted at the scenes of the robberies, not far from where Tunchez’s body was found, Gwinnett police spokeswoman Cpl. Michele Pihera said.
They were arrested Friday in connection with the robberies, and police added murder charges on Monday.
“As of now, the motive for this homicide appears to be robbery,” Pihera said. “It is our hope that the arrest of these individuals starts to bring some closure to Tunchez’s family and friends.”
Torres, who is from Norcross, faces three counts of armed robbery. Evans and Miller, both from Suwanee, are each facing two counts of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault.
All three are facing a charge of felony murder in connection with Tunchez’s fatal shooting, which investigators think happened about 8 p.m. Oct. 7 based on his autopsy results.
The three teens were identified through a tip about one of the suspects, Pihera said.
“Research into that suspect led to the identities of the other two suspects,” she said.
This article was written by Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
