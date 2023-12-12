26-year-old accused of robbing multiple victims across Gwinnett, shooting at least 2

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police have arrested a Lawrenceville man accused of multiple armed robberies that happened across Gwinnett County.

The first incident happened Oct. 7. Gwinnett officers said they responded to a person shot at The Falls Parkway in Duluth. The victim told police he had been shot and his gun had been stolen.

On Nov. 3, detectives obtained warrants for the suspect, identified as Aron Castillo, 26, of Lawrenceville. The warrants were for charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

At the time Castillo had not been arrested.

Seven days later on Nov. 11, police received reports of an armed robbery at 3600 Park Colony Drive in Norcross. The address appears to be the Terra at Norcross apartments. According to Gwinnett investigators, the victim was reportedly pistol whipped and robbed of his cell phone and cash.

On Nov. 18, an armed robbery took place on Sparrows Lane in Norcross. Authorities said three victims were robbed of their wallets, money and bank cards. During the incident, one of the victims was shot in the finger.

Less than a week later on Nov. 25, another armed robbery was reported on Sparrows Lane. The victim told police his backpack and cash were stolen from him.

Officers arrested Castillo during a traffic stop on Dec. 1. He’s charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, theft by receiving stolen property, three more counts of armed robbery, three more counts of aggravated assault, four counts of possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamine, battery and 24 additional gang charges.

He is currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail.

