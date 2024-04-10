2 men arrested during undercover Gwinnett Co. operation, charged with child sex crimes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — During an undercover operation by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, two men were arrested for internet crimes against children, human trafficking and more.

Deputies said the Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit worked with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office’s Gang Unit to perform the operation.

One arrest happened in January, according to deputies, when an undercover ICAC operation in Lilburn led to Vinicio Adulfo Barrios Maldonado’s being taken into custody.

He is accused of trying to engage in sexual intercourse with an undercover agent whom he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

GCSO said Maldonado “engaged in explicit conversations” with the agent and arranged to meet. When he arrived at a planned meeting place, he was arrested without incident.

Maldonado was arrested on charges of criminally attempting to commit a felony, obscene internet contact with a child and using a computer to seduce a child.

In a separate TRACE operation, deputies arrested Mohamed Lamine Diaby, who is accused of trying to meet with a 14-year-old girl for sex in exchange for money.

The sheriff’s office said Diaby was apprehended without incident and charged with human trafficking, criminal attempt at child molestation, obscene internet contact with a child and enticing a child.

