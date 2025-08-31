2 dead at Gwinnett County apartment complex

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating the deaths of two people at an apartment complex.

Just after 3 p.m., officers responded to Haven North East Apartments on Global Forum Boulevard near Atlanta to a report of a domestic dispute.

When officers arrived, they found two people dead. Police say those two were involved in the domestic dispute.

There is no active threat to the community.

Investigators from the Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit responded along with a Crime Scene Unit.

Police are withholding the identity of both people until their next of kin has been notified.

If anyone has information to help the investigation, they are urged to contact Gwinnett County police detectives at 770-513-5300.

You can also submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-8477 or visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

