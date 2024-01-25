18-year-old Gwinnett County girl last heard from on Jan. 1, family says

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 18-year-old Buford girl.

Kali Oona Campbell was reported missing by her family on Monday, Jan. 22.

They last spoke with her on the telephone on Jan. 1.

At that time she said she was in the Decatur area.

Police say she is known to visit the Stone Mountain and Atlanta areas.

Campbell is described as weighing 100 lbs., standing 5′ 5″ tall, with black hair and blue eyes.

She has “777″ tattooed under her left eye and “666″ tattooed on her right wrist, along with multiple other tattoos on her right arm.

If you see her, police ask you to call 911.

