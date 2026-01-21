16-year-old driver caught doing double the speed limit along busy Duluth road

DULUTH, Ga. — A teenage driver was stopped after being stopped for traveling at more than twice the posted speed limit along a busy Gwinnett County road, according to police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Duluth police say Ofc. Cavorsi clocked a vehicle traveling 82 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

The driver was identified as a 16-year-old.

TRENDING STORIES:

The DPD says that excessive speed is not just a traffic violation but a serious safety concern, especially for inexperienced drivers. In cases involving teenage motorists, speeding violations can also lead to court involvement and long-term consequences.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police are urging parents to use this incident as a reminder to talk with their teens about safe driving habits, particularly the dangers of speeding.

“Arriving safely is always the goal,” police said.

©2026 Cox Media Group