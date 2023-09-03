12-year-old girl missing in Gwinnett County, hasn’t been seen in days, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl who they say disappeared.

Sandy Sanchez, 12, was last seen Thursday wearing blue jeans, a red T-shirt shirt, and white shoes.

Police say she left her home on S. Norcross Tucker Road in Norcross at 6 p.m. Sanchez does not have her cell phone with her, and her family has not spoken to her since leaving her home.

Her last known location was near Oakbrook Parkway in Norcross.

Sanchez is a Hispanic female with long brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 4 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds.

Police say they are following all leads and is asking anyone who has any information on Sanchez’s whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300, or visit Stop Crime ATL online here.

