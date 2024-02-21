Gwinnett County home destroyed after grease fire, homeowner and dog displaced, officials say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A homeowner and his dog were displaced after a house fire in Gwinnett County.
Gwinnett County Fire and Rescue Services posted several photos of the damages on Tuesday.
Firefighters said they responded to a house fire on Riverside Drive Northeast in Buford on Monday afternoon.
The caller told first responders the stove caught on fire and there was black smoke. The caller said the homeowner refused to get out of the home because valuable items were inside.
Luckily, neighbors were able to get the homeowner out of the burning home before the fire crews got there.
When fire crews got to the location, they saw the blaze coming from the two-story home in the attic and the kitchen.
GCFR said the person who was home at the time of the fire was cooking grease and then stepped away for a phone call.
The person realized there was a fire after his dog alerted him of the flames in the kitchen.
GCFR determined the cause of the fire was an accident.
